Laura Branigan Estate Outraged Over Backstage Video Showing Trump Family Partying to ‘Gloria’ as U.S. Capitol Insurrection Brews: WATCH

Late recording artist Laura Branigan’s legacy manager denounced Donald Trump’s use of her 1982 smash “Gloria” after a video circulated showing the Trump family backstage watching surveillance video of the crowds at his rally, which later stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Branigan’s Twitter account tweeted a statement written by her legacy manager Kathy Golik late Thursday:
“No permission to use ‘Gloria,’ nor endorsement of him, past or present, was granted to Pres. Trump on behalf of Laura or her legacy management company, & we strongly & vehemently DO NOT condone yesterday’s events at the Capitol. It’s absolutely appalling to hear ‘Gloria’ being played in the background of a widely-circulating video of Pres. Trump from yesterday, given the tragic, unsettling, & shameful happenings that occurred at the US Capitol. It’s very sad & upsetting to see Laura’s beautiful memory & legacy have any association w/ Pres. Trump & such a dark day in US history. Neither Laura, nor her music, deserve any unwarranted fallout due to the actions of others.”