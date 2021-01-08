Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Trump Supporter Kevin Sorbo’s Conspiracy Theory About Capitol Insurrection: ‘NO, Peanut’

Twitter

Former Xena: Warrior Princess actor Kevin Sorbo suffered a withering takedown on Twitter by his former co-star Lucy Lawless after he tried pushing the pathetic and ridiculous conspiracy theory that it was somehow Antifa behind the Capitol insurrection on Wednesday and not Trump supporters.

Sorbo threw his support behind a Twitter user who had posted a photo of the rioters in their ridiculous garb and asked “Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters?”

Said Sorbo, suggesting they couldn’t possibly be supporters of the orange menace: “They don’t look like patriots to me…”

Lawless then came in for the mic drop: “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler“