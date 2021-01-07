GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Claims Violent Rioters That Stormed U.S. Capitol Were Antifa Members Dressed as Trump Supporters: WATCH

After Congress returned to the U.S. Capitol following the violent insurrection by supporters of the president, Rep. Matt Gaetz took to the floor and claimed that the sickening mob was actually members of Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.

Said Gaetz: “Some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

Holy shit. Matt Gaetz just said, "some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group antifa." pic.twitter.com/nKYecLmQEX January 7, 2021