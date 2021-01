Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that the Senate should not hold an impeachment trial after Trump has left office.

Said Graham: “We impeached the president today without any evidence. It’s just sheer hatred. If this becomes the norm, be careful what you wish for today. Under this theory the radical left if you can impeach a president after they’re out of office, why don’t we impeach George Washington? He owned slaves. Where does this stop?!