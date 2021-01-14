This Heartwarming Viral Gay Doritos Ad Needs No Translation: WATCH

A gay-themed Spanish language Doritos ad from Mexico released in December has gone viral, racking up more than 14 million views on YouTube. In the clip, a father notices that his son’s friend from school is more than a friend. Unsure of how to broach the subject with his son, the father seeks advice on Reddit on the best way to go about it. The father then approaches the son and realizes his boy is more than happy to help him along.

Released for the Christmas holidays, the ad closes with the line “The best gift for the holidays is accepting everyone the way they are.”

A YouTube user added English subtitles, but the clip really needs no translation.

The original, without subtitles: