Luke Evans Tells Fans to Question Sensational Stories About His Breakup and Personal Life

Actor Luke Evans took to Instagram on Monday to respond to reports he broke up with boyfriend Rafa Olarra. “It is what it is,” said Evans when asked about the separation from Olarra by The Times Saturday Review. Rumors of the split began back in October.

He later took to his Instagram stories to address speculation:

Good words from igs Luke Evans 💯



if the choose to create sensational story about my personal life, that is their choice. pic.twitter.com/deqLN3RAYZ January 12, 2021

Said Evans: “Just to be very clear, no one, I repeat, no one, knows what is going on in my personal life apart from me. A simple one word comment made in an interview does not give gossip magazines anything more than that. If they choose to create sensational stories about my personal life, that is their choice, they wanna get hits to their page, I get it. But the truth is, they know very little about what’s really going on in my life. Relationships are hard, breakups are hard, and nothing is black and white. Love is a complex animal.”

Evans also told The Times Saturday Review that he has thought about becoming a father: “I thought about it many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad… but I would like to be a dad. There’s a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong, open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good.”