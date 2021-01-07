Overhead Video Shows Moment Trump Mob Broke Through U.S. Capitol Barricade: WATCH

A video originally shared to the social media platform TikTok shows the moments that the insufficient phalanx of Capitol police were overwhelmed by the Trump mob on Wednesday, offering insight into the first seconds of the violent insurrection on the hub of U.S. democracy.

This video of the siege of the Capitol on TikTok is crazy and different than I had seen pic.twitter.com/JXwvKVLjxB — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2021

Four people were killed during the sickening incident incited by the 45th president and his supporters in Congress.

Politico reports: “Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in ‘medical emergencies.’ … The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died. Various reports identifield her as Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from San Diego, though some spelled her last name as Babbit. Fox 5 San Diego reported that a man identifying himself as her husband told the station she had been killed.”

NDTV reports: “Babbitt identified herself as a veteran on her Twitter account and noted her love for the US. She had recently retweeted messages in support of Trump and from those coming to Washington for Wednesday’s rally. ‘Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!’, she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.”