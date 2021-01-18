Gay Adult Performer Matthew Camp’s House Destroyed in Fire Lit by Arsonist as He Slept

The Poughkeepsie, New York home of Matthew Camp, the gay NYC go-go boy turned adult performer, burned to the ground late last week in what is being called a hate crime. Camp, who is safe, was asleep in the home at the time it was lit ablaze.

Wrote organizers of a GoFundMe page for Camp: “In the early morning of January 14, 2021, Matthew Camp’s home shared with his friend Six Carter was targeted in an apparent hate crime where an unknown person poured gasoline on the front porch creating an explosion that woke Matthew up giving him moments to get himself and roommate out in safety. The entire home eventually burned for 3+ hours leaving no personal possessions salvageable inside. Camera footage caught the attack (see below) and the perpetrator is being sought for attempted murder by the authorities.”

The GoFundMe adds: “Outside of his work as a queer content creator, activist, and artist, Matt has spent years empowering and supporting sex workers, the queer community, and outsiders in need. We’re asking for help to give Matt the chance to rebuild his life and replace some of his belongings as he attempts to recover from this horrendous event.”

Wrote Camp on Instagram: An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.

Camera footage of the arsonist:

The house was well-known, according to The Poughkeepsie Journal, because its former owner was a Satanist and the house had come to be known locally as “The Halloween House”.

The Journal reports: “Video footage from the area Thursday morning shows a person walking up to 27 South Clinton St. shortly after 5 a.m. carrying two gas cans, splashing a liquid on the porch, igniting it and running away, City of Poughkeepsie Police said in a Facebook post. Police said two people inside the house at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury. City of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Richard Wilson did not respond to email and phone messages requesting further comment. While the arsonist’s identity is still unknown, as the city police and fire department investigate, city officials and church members know by the nature of the crime that this could not have been random. “