Melania Trump Releases Statement on U.S. Capitol Attack, Makes No Mention of Who Instigated It, Complains of ‘Salacious Gossip’ About Her

First Lady Melania Trump released a lengthy statement on Monday denouncing the attacks on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of her husband, but made no mention of what instigated it. FLOTUS instead complained about personal attacks made against her.

Wrote Trump: “I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

“Our Nation must heal in a civil manner,” Trump added. “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable. As an American, I am proud of our freedom to express our viewpoints without persecution. It is one of the paramount ideals which America is fundamentally built on. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect that right. With that in mind, I would like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”

Read the full statement here.