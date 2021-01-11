Capitol Police Officer Hailed as Hero for Leading Insurrectionists Away from Senate Chamber: WATCH

Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed as a hero for diverting Trump’s mob away from the U.S. Senate chamber where lawmakers were assembled as they followed him up a set of stairs during last week’s attack. In widely-shared footage, insurrectionists are seen taunting Goodman as he leads them upstairs, pauses for a moment outside the Senate chamber which has two chairs on either side of its door, and then pushing one of the rioters in a successful attempt to irritate him and get him to follow him up to a separate area, away from the lawmakers.