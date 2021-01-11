Capitol Police Officer Hailed as Hero for Leading Insurrectionists Away from Senate Chamber: WATCH

Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed as a hero for diverting Trump’s mob away from the U.S. Senate chamber where lawmakers were assembled as they followed him up a set of stairs during last week’s attack. In widely-shared footage, insurrectionists are seen taunting Goodman as he leads them upstairs, pauses for a moment outside the Senate chamber which has two chairs on either side of its door, and then pushing one of the rioters in a successful attempt to irritate him and get him to follow him up to a separate area, away from the lawmakers.

Eugene Goodman deserves the Medal of Valor! He could have stepped aside and let Trump insurgents get to the Senate chamber while Senators were still there. Instead, this heroic officer got them to follow him the other direction, giving lawmakers time to escape! pic.twitter.com/BFeK3ZBktN — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 11, 2021

The word hero does not appropriately describe officer Eugene Goodman. His judgment & heroism may have saved our Republic. I hope @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer @WhipClyburn consider him for the Congressional Medal of Honor. It is the least we can do. https://t.co/22qvikwCqh January 10, 2021