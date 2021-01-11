Hideous New Video Shows Capitol Police Officer Being Dragged into Pro-Trump Mob, Beaten with American Flag Pole: WATCH

New video of the U.S. Capitol insurrection shared by CNN’s Bill Weir shows the moment a police officer was dragged from the building down a set of stairs, and kicked and beaten with an American flag pole by Trump supporters.

The Washington Post reports: “The officer seen in the video, as well as in other photos and videos of the moment that later surfaced on social media, has not been officially identified. It’s also not clear the extent of the injuries the officer suffered in the attack. D.C. Metropolitan Police and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment on the video late on Sunday. … CNN reported that the video captured the scene outside the Capitol around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s roughly 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted a video message addressing the crowd, telling the rioters: ‘We love you. You’re very special.’ … The video shows that after the man grabbed the police officer, yanking him down the stairs, others kicked and beat the officer on the ground. As the crowd attacked, people chanted ‘USA, USA’ and a man shouted ‘Take him out.'”

Can’t imagine a more fitting illustration of the 1775 Samuel Johnson line:

“(false) Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel” January 10, 2021