Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was confronted by a maskless Trump supporter at the Salt Lake City airport on Tuesday.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump,” the woman asked.

Romney replied that he supports Trump when there are things they are agree on.

“You’re not supporting President Trump,” the woman continued. “Are you going to support him in the fraudulent votes?”

Replied Romney: “To overturn the election? No, I’m not. … We have a Constitution, the constitutional process is clear. I’ll follow the Constitution and I’ll explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.”

The woman continues to attack Romney for not supporting Trump in the election, accusing him of being a fake conservative.

As Romney walked away from the woman’s group a man quipped, “Trump is a juggernaut. Your legacy is nothing.”

“You’re a joke. An absolute joke. It’s a disgusting shame,” the woman added.

We warned you these psychotic freaks would turn on republicans once Trump lost. I’m not a Romney fan but he’s done nothing but adhere to his oath, and the MAGA trash does this to him. pic.twitter.com/VowYYSxrvw — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 6, 2021

After Romney boarded the plane, a group of passengers on board began chanting “Traitor.”

One other passenger yelled, “We love you Mitt Romney. You’re great, you’re doing awesome.”