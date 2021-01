Sex and the City is set to return to TV with three of its original cast members — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall will not be involved in the reboot, which is headed to HBO Max. Parker shared the teaser to her Instagram account on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, fans are busy speculating on Samantha’s fate.

i couldn’t help but wonder…is Samantha dead https://t.co/IdLTR7b3AT — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) January 10, 2021

Samantha died on the way back to her home planet. January 10, 2021

Add Jane Krakowski AS Jenna Maroney to replace Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot and then I’ll watch. — MKB (@MatthewKBegbie) January 10, 2021

This is not a joke: Replace Samantha with Miss Piggy. https://t.co/G5Wnc4jtyL — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 11, 2021

I can’t wait to watch the SATC revival just to see how vindictive they’re going to be about Samantha’s death/ or disappearance — alex (@alex_abads) January 10, 2021

Hey, cast Christina Hendricks as Samantha. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 11, 2021

ideas for how they’ll write Samantha out of the Sex and the City reboot:

– she was having a sex weekend on a billionaire’s yacht and the boat sank

– she went to Denmark to hook up with the architect and was never heard from again

– she died doing what she loved, having an orgasm — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 10, 2021

Samantha’s note to the gals on the first episode of #SATC revival. pic.twitter.com/7gFiT2UzOy — Stephanie Webber (@RoseWebber) January 11, 2021

Just have Jane Krakowski play Samantha Jones and never address it on the show, obviously. — Halle Kiefer (@HalleKiefer) January 11, 2021

Have Tilda Swinton play Samantha — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 10, 2021

I hope Samantha found a friend group that doesn't spend a majority of brunch slut-shaming her. — Gabe González (@gaybonez) January 10, 2021