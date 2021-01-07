Trump Commits to Orderly Transition of Power After Pushing Violent Mob to Attack U.S. Capitol

Shortly after Congress certified Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election and a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, the 45th president begrudgingly announced he would commit to an orderly transition of power.

Said Trump in a statement: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”