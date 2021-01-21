Trump Issued One Last Eleventh-Hour Pardon and it Was a Gift to FOX News Judge Jeanine Pirro

FOX News Judge Jeanine Pirro was reportedly enraged after Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations overnight on Tuesday and there wasn’t one there for her ex-husband Albert J. Pirro Jr. who was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

So she demanded it, and Trump aides jumped, CNN reports: “The order came as a total surprise and had aides scrambling to make it happen before the noon ET deadline, when Trump’s term came to an end.Minutes after Trump landed in Florida following his final flight aboard Air Force One from Washington, now-former deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere released a statement announcing that ‘Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a full pardon to Albert J. Pirro, Jr.'”