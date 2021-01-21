AOC Takes Down Ted Cruz After Ignorant Tweet Slamming Biden’s Paris Climate Accord Action

Senator and Capitol insurrection inciter Ted Cruz slammed President Joe Biden in a tweet shortly after he signed an executive order committing the United States to the Paris Climate Accord, but it didn’t go well. Cruz was quickly smacked down by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and others, who pointed out his cluelessness on the matter.

Tweeted Cruz: “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

The accord, however, has as much to do with the citizens of Paris as of anywhere else in the world, as the reason it’s called the Paris accord is because that’s where it was signed.

AOC clapped back: “Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva? Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States.”

Others, like CNN’s Jake Tapper, pointed out Cruz’s hypocrisy in suddenly caring about Pittsburgh’s citizens after spending the last few months trying to disenfranchise Pennsylvania’s voters.