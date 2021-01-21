Biden Tells White House Staffers What Will Cause Him to Fire Them on the Spot: WATCH

There’s a new attitude in the White House, one of respect and decency, and President Joe Biden told administration staffers that on a massive Zoom call swearing them in late on Wednesday.

Said Biden: “I want to thank your families for the sacrifices, but I’m not joking when I say this. If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands, or buts. Everybody. Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”