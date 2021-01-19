QAnon Zealots Have Discussed Posing as National Guard to Penetrate Inauguration

Among the threats to the Biden inauguration that law enforcement agencies have been informed of are QAnon supporters masquerading as National Guard troops in order to find a way in to the event.

The Washington Post reports: “The document, a summary of threats that the FBI identified in a Monday intelligence briefing, warned that both ‘lone wolves’ and adherents of the QAnon extremist ideology, some of whom joined in the violent siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, have indicated they plan to come to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.”

The agency said it had identified “suspicious” chatter but no specific plots to attack.