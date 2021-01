MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, last seen standing outside the West Wing this week with a set of notes for Donald Trump about implementing martial law to remain in power, whined in a right wing network interview on Monday night that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohls had dropped his MyPillow products. Lindell also complained about a watchdog group, Sleeping Giants, harassing his vendors.

Bed Bath & Beyond is dropping MyPillow because of the MyPillow Guy’s comments that seem to have endorsed the terroristic raid on the US Capitol, and— Wait for it:



Donald Trump can’t rage tweet about it.



All’s well that ends well. pic.twitter.com/vJKbnwe8Xi — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) January 19, 2021

More bonkers thoughts from Lindell: