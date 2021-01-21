Lincoln Project Co-Founder Rick Wilson Says They’ll Go After ‘Shallow, Crass, Grotesque, Political Opportunist’ Ted Cruz Now That Trump is Gone: LISTEN

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said the group will turn its attention toward seditious Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) now that Donald Trump has left office, according to an interview with Wilson on the Texas-themed Y’all-itics podcast (listen below).

Said Wilson: “Ted Cruz, who pretended to be a constitutional conservative, who pretends to be someone who is guided by the founding documents of this country, quite clearly was not. He was clearly a shallow, crass, grotesque political opportunist trying to grab on to the Trump train in its last moments of [its] life in Washington.”

“We all know Ted Cruz is sort of a political force of nature,” Wilson explained. “He is what he is. You either hate him or you hate him. And he is a guy who went so far over the edge, not just to appease Donald Trump and Trump’s base, but because he felt like Josh Hawley (R-MO) had gotten out ahead of him on it.”

“For as much as everyone sort of cordially hates Ted Cruz, this is also about the fact there is a caucus of these guys right now,” Wilson continued. “There is a set of these guys right now who really understand what they’re doing. Ted Cruz is not a stupid man. He is many things but he’s not stupid. He understood that he was flirting with outright insurrection.”

“These guys have realized that this was a very, very bad move legally, politically, morally, constitutionally and so that’s why they are in a position right now where they are not out beating their chest and saying ‘I am the alpha male in inheritor to the MAGA fortunes.,'” Wilson added.

Wilson said he thinks a third party will emerge: “I think the traditional Republican, economic, social and fiscal conservatism is basically dead.”