Former FBI Director James Comey: ‘The Republican Party Has to Be Burned to the Ground’

Former FBI Director James Comey offered an assessment of the Republican Party in an interview with Australia’s ABC News 7.30 program on Thursday.

Said Comey: “The Republican Party has to be burned to the ground, in some form or fashion. It doesn’t stand for anything that is valuable to our country. It doesn’t stand for anything, that is other than a cult of personality around a man who is a demagogue and a liar. If it’s going to survive, and we need two healthy parties to have a healthy democracy, it has to be rebuilt in some way. I think you may see principled Republicans splitting off or finding a way to push the Trumpers off, so they can reconstitute the Republican Party on a set of real values.”