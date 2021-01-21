Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘I am Honored to Announce That the United States Will Remain a Member of the World Health Organization’ — WATCH

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization on Thursday morning that Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from WHO were through. Said Fauci on a webcast with the WHO executives: “I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization.”

"I am honored to announce that the #UnitedStates🇺🇸 will remain a member of the World Health Organization."

-Dr Anthony Fauci at #EB148 https://t.co/yU5qIc5Ufn pic.twitter.com/1X86VF2owz — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) January 21, 2021

In related news, Biden plans to sign an executive order on Thursday ordering government agencies to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to speed up vaccine production, COVID-related medical supplies, and testing.

The Hill reports: [Biden’s COVID-19 supply coordinator Tim] Manning said his team has identified 12 immediate supply shortfalls, including for n95 masks, isolation gowns, gloves and swabs needed for tests. The administration will also use the DPA to accelerate production of syringes, raw materials used in vaccines, and other items needed to quickly get shots in arms, officials said.”