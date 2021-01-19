Roberta Kaplan, Who Won Edie Windsor’s DOMA Case, is About to Put Trump in a Whole Lot of Legal Pain

Roberta Kaplan, the powerhouse lawyer who led Edie Windsor’s winning fight against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and has been involved in dozens of LGBTQ rights cases, is about to give Donald Trump a whole lot of legal pain.

The Washington Post reports that Kaplan has been hired to take on Trump in three separate cases.

E. Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room 23 years ago, in an article for New York magazine in 2019, is suing Trump in a defamation case.

Trump’s niece Mary is suing him and two of his siblings, say8ing they cheated her out of tens of millions of dollars of inheritance money.

Participants in a multilevel marketing company promoted on The Celebrity Apprentice are suing Trump and his three children, “accusing them of endorsing the company as a promising business opportunity,” according to the WaPo.

The WaPo reports: “‘I became the go-to person to sue the president,’ says Kaplan, 54, with considerable relish. She is in many ways the ideal legal adversary to take on Trump. Kaplan is a brash and original strategist, with neither a gift for patience nor silence, a crusader for underdogs who has won almost every legal accolade imaginable. Kaplan, says New York Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in an email, ‘has been indispensable in the fight against the cancer of hate and division that Trump spent four years exacerbating.'”

Read the full Kaplan profile here.