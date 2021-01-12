Trump: Impeachment is ‘Causing Tremendous Anger’ and ‘Danger to Our Country’ But ‘I Want No Violence’ — WATCH

Donald Trump made his first appearance on Tuesday morning since the U.S. Capitol insurrection he incited his supporters to commit on January 6.

Said Trump as he departed to Texas to tout his border wall in Alamo, Texas: “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. And you’re doing it. And it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger. …. I want no violence.”

Trump on impeachment: “I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger.”



He then adds: “I want no violence." pic.twitter.com/kzO77aZTr2 January 12, 2021

Trump also lied about his speech before the Capitol siege: “It’s been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”