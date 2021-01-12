FBI Warning, Inside Job, Tommy Lasorda, Martha Stewart, Zoo Gorillas, Jake Angeli, James Marsden: HOT LINKS

PARALYSIS. Inside Trump’s failure to act during U.S. Capitol insurrection.

‘WAR’ FBI report contradicts declaration the bureau had no intelligence regarding possible violence at the Capitol on January 6: “A situational information report approved for release the day before the U.S. Capitol riot painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex’s tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet up in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and South Carolina and head in groups to Washington.”

INSIDE JOB? FBI honing in on 10 to 15 members of the Capitol Police who may have aided Trump insurrection: “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the FBI has made ‘considerable headway’ in its investigation of the officers in question, and — as it was put to us — the conduct of the cops in question ‘ranges from getting out of the way of the rioters to something much more nefarious.’ As for what’s ‘more nefarious,’ as TMZ reported, the FBI believes some of the officers and other staffers in the building may have facilitated the takeover by helping the rioters navigate the building.”

CLEVELAND MEREDITH. Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Speaker Pelosi: “An arrest warrant obtained by Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL-TV revealed that a man identified as Cleveland Meredith was accused of sending several text messages to friends and family referencing a desire to harm Pelosi, as well as statements indicating that he was bringing a gun and ammunition to Washington, D.C.”

DADDY’S MAD. Ivanka wants to attend Biden’s inauguration: “Ivanka is desperate to A) save her own skin, B) somehow retain her father’s unhinged terrorist base, C) get attention and D) not be charged with any crimes.”

‘GOOD CONVERSATION’ Trump and Pence are speaking again…

TOMMY LASORDA. Dodgers manager’s death sparks conversations about his gay son: “Spheeris’s mind quickly turned to someone else in the Lasorda family that she had known and missed: his son, Tommy Jr., known as Spunky, who was gay and died in 1991 at 33 from complications from AIDS. She cried. ‘I always felt that it should be more public that Sr. had a son that was gay and gorgeous and everything that Tommy was,’ she said in a phone interview on Saturday. ‘He was a very, very memorable person.'”

LIVING. Martha Stewart says she didn’t cut the line to get her COVID vaccine.

SAN DIEGO. Two zoo gorillas test positive for the coronavirus.

BRAD SCHNEIDER (D-IL). Third Democratic congressman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering with GOP COVIDiots.

JAKE ANGELI. Judge orders U.S. Marshal’s Office to comply with domestic terrorist QAnon shaman’s request for only organic food while in custody.

SHELDON ADELSON. Republican mega donor dead at 87: “Adelson founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the world’s largest gaming corporation, from its inception in 1988. He had been on medical leave from the company since Jan. 7 to resume his fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he had battled since 2019.”

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER? Twitter suspends 70,000 QAnon-related accounts “with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”

