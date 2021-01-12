CNN Reporter Breaks Down Over COVID Deaths in California, Where Someone is Dying Every 8 Minutes: ‘It’s Really Hard to Take’ — WATCH

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner broke down into tears on New Day Tuesday morning while reporting on the COVID catastrophe in Southern California where she said she had been to 10 different hospitals, Raw Story reports.

Said Sidner: “This is the tenth hospital that I have been — I’m sorry. This is the tenth hospital that I have been in, and to see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide — it’s really hard to take. I’m sorry, Alisyn.”

After Alisyn Camerota tried to console her, Sidner continued: “Thanks, it’s just not okay. It’s not okay what we’re doing to each other. These families should not be going through this. No family should be going through this. So, please, listen to what this family is saying. Don’t let this be you. Do whatever you can to keep this from killing your family members and your neighbors and your friends and your teachers and doctors and firefighters, all of these people are here to help you. But you have to do your part.”