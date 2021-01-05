Trump Pressures Pence to Overturn Election Results Though VP is Powerless to Do So: ‘If He Doesn’t Come Through, I Won’t Like Him Quite as Much’ — WATCH

At Monday night’s rally in Dalton, Georgia, Donald Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence, who is tasked with overseeing Congress’s certification of election results on January 6th and has said he “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people.”

Said Trump: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great Vice President, our great Vice President, comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

MSNBC reports: “The problem, of course, is that Trump continues to believe the vice president can somehow overturn the results of the election when Congress meets tomorrow to accept the votes of the electoral college. In fact, the president is reportedly ‘confused‘ as to why Pence can’t simply manufacture the authority to nullify election results Trump doesn’t like. If his comments last night were any indication, the outgoing president’s confusion is ongoing. … In fact, the Constitution’s language on this is straightforward: ‘The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.’ There is no legal mechanism through which Pence can ‘come through’ for Trump.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted: “The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.”

He does not.