GMA’s Gio Benitez Spotlights ‘COVID Vigilantes’, Instagrammers Who Called Out Gay Partiers in Puerto Vallarta: WATCH

ABC News reporter Gio Benitez delivered a GMA Cover Story this morning highlighting social media “COVID vigilantes” who are calling out medical professionals and other public figures who are partying while a global pandemic rages, and those who think it’s “cancel culture gone too far.”

ICYMI: Jeffrey Sanker Goes Ahead with Puerto Vallarta Gay Circuit Party, Undeterred by COVID Surge

Featured prominently in Benitez’s segment were the sinking Puerto Vallarta gay party boat PV Delice, and the Instagram account “Gays Over COVID” (though it wasn’t named), as well as comic Todd Masterson, who said: “I think pointing out people doing bad things or people doing things that we consider wrong isn’t shame, it’s just accountability.”