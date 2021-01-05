Late ‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Offers Moving Message About Love, Kindness, and COVID as Final Week of Shows Begins Airing: WATCH

Late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s final week of shows began airing this week, and at the start of Monday night’s show, he offered some words about love, kindness, and COVID. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November.

Said Trebek: “You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives. Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in — just a little bit — we’re gonna get there.”