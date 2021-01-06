Trump Tells MAGA Cultists Who Assailed U.S. Capitol to Go Home: ‘We Love You. You’re Very Special’ — WATCH

Donald Trump published a video to Twitter telling the MAGA cultists who violently breached the U.S. Capitol to go home and continued to push his fraudulent election claims.

Said Trump in the video: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. And everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

“So go home,” Trump added. “We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”