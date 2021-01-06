Stacey Abrams, James Comey, WHO, Brendon Urie, Julian Assange, Uganda, Catholic Prep School, Justin Bieber: HOT LINKS

JAMES COMEY. Biden should not pursue a criminal investigation of Trump.

STACEY ABRAMS. Across Georgia, “we roared.”

With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path. But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go…but well done! January 6, 2021

CHINA. Government blocks World Health Organization team investigating origins of the coronavirus from entering country: “Two members were already en route, with the WHO saying the problem was a lack of visa clearances. However, China has challenged this, saying details of the visit, including dates, were still being arranged. The long-awaited probe was agreed upon by Beijing after many months of negotiations with the WHO. The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, with the initial outbreak linked to a market.”

BRENDON URIE. Everybody’s blaming their and the world’s problems on the Panic at the Disco singer.

LOST FAITH. Justin Bieber says he’s no longer a member of Hillsong Church and he’s not training to be a minister.

JULIAN ASSANGE. Wikileaks founder denied bail: “The bail ruling comes just days after the same judge found that Assange could not be legally extradited to the United States to face espionage charges, due to concerns about his mental health and the risk of suicide. Lawyers for Assange made the case that his mental health could deteriorate if he continued to be separated from his partner and two young children, and cited concerns over the levels of coronavirus in U.K. jails.”

UGANDA. Anti-gay rhetoric ramps up fear among LGBTQ Ugandans: “Homophobic comments by Uganda’s president and other politicians are making some LGBT+ Ugandans too scared to vote in elections scheduled for Jan. 14, gay rights campaigners said on Tuesday.”

CALIFORNIA. Woman pleads guilty to hate crime for threatening to bomb Catholic prep school over same-sex wedding announcements: “In May 2019, school officials announced that Visitation Prep, the oldest Catholic school for girls in the country, would begin publishing same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine to advance its teaching that “we are all children of God … worthy of respect and love.” According to the plea agreement, Tabizada learned of this announcement and made multiple calls threatening violence in response to the school’s decision. On May 15, 2019, Tabizada left a voice message stating that she was going to burn and bomb the church. Tabizada also stated that she was going to kill school officials and students. Several minutes later, Tabizada left a second voice mail stating that she was going to blow up the school and warned that she would commit ‘terrorism.'”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Locked Down.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Ken X Y.