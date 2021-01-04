Airport Activity, Reports Fuel Speculation Trump May Be Planning to Skip Biden Inauguration, Fly to Scotland

Reports from Prestwick airport near Donald Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland are fueling speculation that Trump may skip Biden’s inauguration and instead flee to his Scottish golf resort.

The Sunday Post reports: “Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump, on January 19 – the day before his Democratic rival takes charge at the White House. Speculation surrounding Trump’s plans has been fuelled by the activity of US Army aircraft, which were based at Prestwick airport for a week and said to be carrying out 3D reconnaissance of the president’s Turnberry resort.”

The Sunday Post adds that military surveillance planes have been conducting flights over the resort since November: “A source said: ‘The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week. It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period.'”