Trump Cultists Storm Ralph’s Supermarket and L.A. Mall in Violent, Insane Anti-Mask Rampage: WATCH

A group of violent anti-maskers stormed businesses in Los Angeles on Sunday, assaulting shoppers and creating chaos. One woman, wearing a “Hey Gavin Newsom, F**K YOU” t-shirt, tried to ram a shopper with her shopping cart before coming at him and kicking him in the checkout lane. She claimed that the customer hit her but the incident was not captured on video.

As the shopper was leaving, the woman yelled. “Somebody hit him. Some guy take care of him out there, come on patriots.”

Today, a group of anti-maskers protested at Ralph’s and the Century City shopping mall. Lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations.



Thread pic.twitter.com/cS0YAR2CiH January 4, 2021

As the shopper was checking out, the anti-masker kicked him.



“Some guy take care of him out there, come on patriots.” pic.twitter.com/qv120kK4Jc — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, in other parts of the supermarket, two maskless women were screaming that they weren’t in communist China and another man wearing an “All Lives Matter” chin diaper argued with a customer about wearing a mask, calling the concerned customer a “mask Nazi”.

One protester suggests he doesn’t need to wear a mask bc he tested negative. He calls a shopper a “mask Nazi.” pic.twitter.com/UFMBb78tcu — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

The group then hit Bloomingdale’s at the Westfield shopping center in Century City and traveled throughout all three floors chanting “no more masks” according to journalist Samuel Braslow, who provided all these clips.

The group of about 20 circulated around the 3 floors, chanting “no more masks,” and “fuck communist China.” pic.twitter.com/zhq7ka3jiL — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

A shopper tried to intervene with the protesters but didn’t get very far. That’s right before the “Y.M.C.A.” dance party started.

The anti maskers have a little dance party on the floor of @Bloomingdales, dancing to the MAGA version of YMCA. pic.twitter.com/3qEBPYrHvv — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

After trying to get into the Steve Madden store, the anti-maskers hit the food court to spread more nonsense.

An anti-masker enters an 85 Degrees cafe/bakery and says to tell the company that masks are illegal. The customers and employees appeared nonplussed. pic.twitter.com/ejLn9rTtcy — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

A worker in the foot court asks why the anti-maskers are protesting on private property. The anti-masker tells him that he has a right to be there because he is an American. pic.twitter.com/M3AWR1XtGK — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

Police intervene in an incident where a shopper allegedly pushed an anti-maskers camera. pic.twitter.com/my3bHhjew8 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

Police arrive but the pandemonium continues:

An anti-masker pantomimes dying of COVID to an Ugg’s employee who was saying something to the group. pic.twitter.com/wg1EZTyrug — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

Just a note, the fake hedge was put in place as a makeshift barricade. LAPD opted to observe and intervene only when necessary rather than try and expel the anti-maskers. — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021