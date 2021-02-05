GOP Senator Ben Sasse Rebukes Pro-Trump Nebraska Republicans for Censuring Him: ‘Politics Isn’t About the Weird Worship of One Dude’ — WATCH

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) rebuked Nebraska Republicans on Thursday after they advanced a measure to censure him for opposing Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the U.S. election and blasting the impeached president’s incitement of insurrection.

Said Sasse in a video posted to social media: “You are welcome to censure me again. But let’s be clear about why this is happening. It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude. … Let’s be clear: The anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy — I’m one of the most conservative voters in the Senate — the anger’s always been simply about me not bending the knee to one guy.”

"You are welcome to censure me again," Sen. Ben Sasse tells the Nebraska GOP Central Committee.



"But let's be clear about why this is happening. It's because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude." pic.twitter.com/VLbVvCQ6JP — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 5, 2021

Added Sasse: “January 6th is going to leave a scar. For 220 years, one of the most beautiful things about America has been our peaceful transfer of power. But what Americans saw three weeks ago was ugly, shameful mob violence to disrupt a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress to affirm that peaceful transfer of power.”