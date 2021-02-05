Rachel Maddow Shatters QAnon Zealot Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Lie After House Floor Votes to Remove Her from Committee Assignments: WATCH

Join our list
Eleven House Republicans — Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; John Katko of New York; Fred Upton of Michigan ; Nicole Malliotakis of New York; Carlos Gimenez of Florida; Chris Jacobs of New York ; Young Kim of California; Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida; Chris Smith of New Jerseyand Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida — voted with Democrats to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments over her endorsement of violence against Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene (R-GA) is a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who called the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” attacks and claimed 9/11 was an inside job. Greene also said the California wildfires were started by Jewish lasers shot from space and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.
In a speech on the House floor, Greene played dumb and said she hadn’t said any of that since she was elected to office.
Shortly after Greene made her claims that she hasn’t said any of her crazy sh*t since she was elected, Rachel Maddow presented a tweet she wrote four days ago.
