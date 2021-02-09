Claudia Conway Appears in ‘American Idol’ Promo with Kellyanne and George Ahead of Premiere Audition: WATCH

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, appeared in a promo for the new season of American Idol during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. The program published a lengthier clip to its social media accounts.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

Judge Katy Perry confirmed in November that Claudia had auditioned for the show, as did Kellyanne, who released a statement: “Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level! We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”

Claudia and Kellyanne’s contentious relationship has played out on the video sharing platform TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, where the teen has alleged physical and verbal abuse by her mother and Kellyanne is alleged to have posted a topless photo of her daughter.