Biden ‘Anxious to See’ if His Senate ‘Republican Friends…Stand Up’ for Democracy in Impeachment Trial: WATCH

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden took an unscheduled stroll around the White House lawn on Friday morning to check out some surprise Valentine’s Day decorations the First Lady had installed overnight as a surprise for Americans for Valentine’s Day.

The oversized hearts read “Healing Courage Love Compassion Gratitude Peace Amor Strength Kindness Family Unity.”

Upon returning to the White House, Biden was asked by press what he thought about the impeachment trial. Biden said he had been watching news coverage of it, and told them, “I am just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up.”

President Biden on the impeachment trial of fmr. President Trump:



"I'm just anxious to see what my Republican friends do. Will they stand up." pic.twitter.com/F1xHiL37du — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 12, 2021

Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

(Can’t wait to see @JDiamond1 in front of these on @NewDay) ❤️💗🤍 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

Asked about the trial on Thursday, Biden said, “My guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know.”