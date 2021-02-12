Biden ‘Anxious to See’ if His Senate ‘Republican Friends…Stand Up’ for Democracy in Impeachment Trial: WATCH

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden took an unscheduled stroll around the White House lawn on Friday morning to check out some surprise Valentine’s Day decorations the First Lady had installed overnight as a surprise for Americans for Valentine’s Day.
The oversized hearts read “Healing Courage Love Compassion Gratitude Peace Amor Strength Kindness Family Unity.”
Upon returning to the White House, Biden was asked by press what he thought about the impeachment trial. Biden said he had been watching news coverage of it, and told them, “I am just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up.”
Asked about the trial on Thursday, Biden said, “My guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know.”
