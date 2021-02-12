Trump Lawyers to Attempt to Defend Former President’s Incitement of Insurrection Against U.S. Democracy: WATCH LIVE

Trump’s legal team will present its defense of the former president’s actions on January 6 and you can expect a lot of deflection and finger-pointing since there really is no defense of what happened that day.

NPR reports: “The Trump lawyers’ 78-page brief points fingers at specific Democrats and their language around the protests over racial justice last summer. None of that, of course, has anything to do with Trump’s culpability in this case, but his team is banking on it being enough to keep Republican senators — and the Trump base — in line. And that’s why it’s already being amplified in conservative media. You can expect Trump’s lawyers to also say Democrats cherry-picked Trump’s comments on Jan. 6 and that even though they mentioned it, they didn’t play video of Trump saying to march ‘peacefully.’ And they will say he has a First Amendment right to say what he’s been saying. Impeachment proceedings, though, are a political process used to judge whether an official has upheld their oath.”