‘Historic Injustice’: British Soldiers Discharged for Being Gay Can Now Have Their Medals Back

Johnny Mercer

The British government’s Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer announced the UK will restore medals to service members discharged before the year 2000 because of their sexual orientation.

The Guardian reports: “Gay men and lesbian women were banned from serving in the British military until 2000. About 200 to 250 were thrown out each year because of their sexuality, and frequently had their service medals removed. In some instances, medals were physically ripped from a service person’s uniform after a conviction at court martial. Those found guilty of being homosexual sometimes went on to a serve a prison term, typically several months long. Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, said the announcement ‘addresses a historic injustice’. He said that it was intended to demonstrate ‘the military is a positive place to work for all who chose to serve” and encouraged those who thought they were eligible to apply.'”

I’m determined to address the scars of our past. So from today, we are opening up a process to reinstate operational medals to those who were stripped of them just for being gay.



Thank you for YOUR service, and I’m sorry for what happened to you. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/tKVUduKoKc — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 16, 2021