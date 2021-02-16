GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s Family Members Disown Him for Trump Impeachment Vote in Strongly Worded Letter: READ

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republicans who stepped forward to impeach Donald Trump and call for his removal from office, shared a letter with the New York Times sent to him by members of his own family, disowning him for the vote and for losing the respect of “Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Kelly, etc.”

Read the two-page, hand-written letter Kinzinger's cousins sent him Jan. 8.



It begins: "Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!" https://t.co/EWD2YZO49X pic.twitter.com/RcgmRmYKjc — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) February 15, 2021

The letter was written by Kingzinger’s cousin Karen Otto and signed by 10 of his family members.

Wrote the family members: “Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We were once so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principals and join the ‘Devil’s Army’ (Democrats and the fake news media). …. … You should be very proud that you have lost the respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us! It is now embarrassing to us that we are related to you. You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

The NYT adds: “Mr. Kinzinger has drawn praise from Democrats, but he is not anyone’s idea of a progressive. His campaign website trumpets his longstanding opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and he is an opponent of abortion rights and increased taxes. He first won his seat in Congress with Sarah Palin’s endorsement.”