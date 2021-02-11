‘Fearless’ Taylor Swift, Larry Flynt, Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Police, Dolly Parton, Ross Gay and Bon Iver, Lena Dunham: HOT LINKS

LARRY FLYNT. Hustler magazine mogul dies at 78. “Repeatedly sued, prosecuted, jailed for contempt, gagged for obscene outbursts in court and, in 1978, shot and paralyzed by a would-be assassin, Mr. Flynt thrived on controversy. After the shooting, he used a wheelchair — gold-plated and velvet-lined to his specifications.”

NANCY PELOSI. Capitol Police deserve Congressional Gold Medal: “Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. The first recipient was George Washington. Over the years, the medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes and civil rights icons.”

QUARANTINING. CDC says fully-vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine after COVID exposure: “The criteria include having had both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — the two shots that are available to the U.S. public at the moment — and that at least two weeks have gone by since the second dose was administered. Studies have shown that full immunity is not built up until a couple of weeks after finishing the vaccine regimen.”

SCARY. 4 in 10 Republicans support political violence: “That result was “a really dramatic finding,” says Daniel Cox, director of the AEI Survey Center on American Life. ‘I think any time you have a significant number of the public saying use of force can be justified in our political system, that’s pretty scary.'”

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. Instagram bans anti-vaxxer: “Kennedy, the son of late former US Attorney General, US Senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, has repeatedly spoken out against vaccines. He has lobbied Congress to give parents exemptions from state requirements that mandate they vaccinate their children. The lifelong Democrat downplays his anti-vaccine views, though, by saying that he is actually in favor of safe vaccines and noting that all of his children have been vaccinated.”

GENERATION. Lena Dunham responds to dead cat controversy. “I fully support the scene being edited out of the show.”

FEARLESS. Taylor Swift says she has re-recorded her entire album which was bought by Scooter Braun’s corporate consortium in the purchase of Big Machine.

PORTIA DE ROSSI. Ellen helped me feel comfortable with being gay.

OATH KEEPERS. Militia member was waiting for direction from Trump at Capitol insurrection: “‘As the inauguration grew nearer, [Jessica] Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,’ prosecutors wrote in a filing Thursday morning. This is the most direct language yet from federal prosecutors linking Trump’s requests for support in Washington, DC, to the most militant aspects of the insurrection.”

IOWA. House passes bill banning “gay panic” defense.

CONVO REVEAL OF THE DAY. Dolly Parton is going to guest star on Grace and Frankie with her former 9 to 5 co-stars, she reveals, in a conversation with Lorraine and Barry Gibb.

SPOKEN TUNE OF THE DAY. Ross Gay – “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” with Bon Iver. ‘Jagjaguwar’s 25th-anniversary celebration will center around a new series, Jag Quarterly: A four-part project that, per a release, will “deliver collections of music, creative endeavors, and partnerships that span physical mediums, born through brand new collaborations from artists within and outside of the Jagjaguwar family.” The label has confirmed a handful of participating artists so far, including Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Sharon Van Etten, Lonnie Holley, and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.’

THIRSTY THURSDAY. E-ben.