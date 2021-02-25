Rep. Marie Newman Smacks Down ‘Goofy Sign’ Attacks on Trans Daughter by Marjorie Taylor Greene: WATCH

Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) spoke out on CNN’s New Day about the attack on her transgender daughter by QAnon GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Greene on Wednesday put up a sign outside her office reading “There are TWO genders – MALE and FEMALE – Trust the Science” in response to Newman putting out a transgender flag.

Said Newman, whose daughter is transgender: “On this issue yesterday, she tried to block the Equality Act, and I felt like she needed to hear from us. I just wanted to make a statement so that she sees LGBTQ+ people. … I’m immensely proud of my daughter.”

Asked what she thought when she saw the sign, Newman replied, “I thought ‘wow, she’s got a lot of time on her hands because she would have to go get that printed and decide that this is the right thing to do.’ Kind of wild on a bunch of fronts. She’s welcome to her sign. No one’s buying it and that is not science.”

Added Camerota, “Not only that, NOW she likes science? This is the same congresswoman who proudly doesn’t wear a mask in close confined quarters.”

Asked how she thought Greene would respond to the flag, Newman replied, “I was not concerned with her reaction. What I wanted her to do was see the LGBTQ community. That was 30 seconds of my time yesterday. … If she’s gonna spend time running to FedEx and creating goofy signs, have at it. … I am busy working on legislation that will move this country forward.”

“Several Republican colleagues have reached out to me to express their concern over her hateful comments, and so this was a bipartisan reaction to her nastiness, her disrespect and her — quite frankly — loose touch with reality,” Newman added. “So here’s what I would say is that I made my statement, I feel good she is seeing that flag every day and seeing LGBTQ folks. Whatever she chooses to do going forward, it was never meant to be a tit-for-tat or a game or anything. I just needed to make that statement to her.”

Newman also called out the right’s gigantic “red herring” of scare tactics about transgender rights and women’s sports.