Dozens of Anti-Trump Republicans Plot Breakaway Party to Run on ‘Principled Conservatism’

Dozens of Republicans put off by Trump cultism including former Rep. Charlie Dent, former DHS official Miles Taylor, and John Mitnick, Trump’s DHS general counsel, have discussed the formation of a breakaway party and held talks over a Zoom call hosted by Evan McMullin, chief policy director for the House Republican Conference.
Reuters reports: “The early stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say. More than 120 of them held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would run on a platform of ‘principled conservatism,’ including adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law…”
