Lindsey Graham Ridiculed for ‘Offensive and Absurd’ Assessment of Democrats’ Riveting Impeachment Trial Evidence Against Trump: WATCH

After a day of damning, riveting and shocking evidence presented by Democratic House managers tying the insurrection directly to actions taken by Donald Trump in the weeks and months before the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator Lindsey Graham continued to bootlick the impeached president.
Tweeted Graham late Wednesday: “The ‘Not Guilty’ vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd.”
Graham appeared on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show and Hannity and Graham did their very best to smokescreen the compelling arguments made by Democrats and show their fealty to the cult leader of the Republican Party. They certainly weren’t watching the trial most in this country were watching.
Hannity called the trial “devoid of facts, devoid of any compelling evidence, devoid of any constitutional basis.”
“The ‘not guilty’ vote is growing after today,” Graham asserted again. “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd. We all know what happened in the Capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke into the Capitol goes to jail. But I don’t remember any of these House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us.”
Graham then tried to deflect to Kamala Harris, whom he said “actively engaged to bail out rioters.”
“If there was pre-planning, there was no incitement,” Graham continued. “The managers have got this cockamamie idea, absurd theory that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys website and other far-right websites and he and [former White House Deputy Chief of Staff] Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen and they encouraged it. That is Looney Tunes. And you know why they’re saying that? Because if the president didn’t know, and it was actually pre-planned, he isn’t guilty.”
Then Graham tried to deflect by blaming Nancy Pelosi for the riots.
“This is what I want to know,” Graham continued. “What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? If this was widely known by the FBI and Capitol Hill police that people were planning to come to Washington before the 6th to create violence I want to know did she know about that. ….The whole storyline, originally, was Trump created this with his speech. Now we know that people had this on their mind before he spoke. So now they’re playing this bizarre game of trying to get Trump in on it before January 6…This is why you don’t want to have snap impeachments.”
Here’s how MSNBC Impeachment Analyst Daniel Goldman reacted to Graham’s assertion:
Reactions on Twitter:
