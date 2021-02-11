Lindsey Graham Ridiculed for ‘Offensive and Absurd’ Assessment of Democrats’ Riveting Impeachment Trial Evidence Against Trump: WATCH

After a day of damning, riveting and shocking evidence presented by Democratic House managers tying the insurrection directly to actions taken by Donald Trump in the weeks and months before the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator Lindsey Graham continued to bootlick the impeached president.

Tweeted Graham late Wednesday: “The ‘Not Guilty’ vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd.”

I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 11, 2021

Graham appeared on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show and Hannity and Graham did their very best to smokescreen the compelling arguments made by Democrats and show their fealty to the cult leader of the Republican Party. They certainly weren’t watching the trial most in this country were watching.

Hannity called the trial “devoid of facts, devoid of any compelling evidence, devoid of any constitutional basis.”

“The ‘not guilty’ vote is growing after today,” Graham asserted again. “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd. We all know what happened in the Capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke into the Capitol goes to jail. But I don’t remember any of these House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us.”

Graham then tried to deflect to Kamala Harris, whom he said “actively engaged to bail out rioters.”

“If there was pre-planning, there was no incitement,” Graham continued. “The managers have got this cockamamie idea, absurd theory that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys website and other far-right websites and he and [former White House Deputy Chief of Staff] Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen and they encouraged it. That is Looney Tunes. And you know why they’re saying that? Because if the president didn’t know, and it was actually pre-planned, he isn’t guilty.”

Then Graham tried to deflect by blaming Nancy Pelosi for the riots.

“This is what I want to know,” Graham continued. “What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? If this was widely known by the FBI and Capitol Hill police that people were planning to come to Washington before the 6th to create violence I want to know did she know about that. ….The whole storyline, originally, was Trump created this with his speech. Now we know that people had this on their mind before he spoke. So now they’re playing this bizarre game of trying to get Trump in on it before January 6…This is why you don’t want to have snap impeachments.”

Here’s how MSNBC Impeachment Analyst Daniel Goldman reacted to Graham’s assertion:

Reactions on Twitter:

Imagine what Trump has on this guy to turn him into this. It's probably much worse than we imagine. https://t.co/Aoo9LtXBQl — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 11, 2021

It’s not about being gay. Trump has something on GRAHAM that is horrendous. Something that GRAHAM’s constituents would never forgive. — TZ (@TZislands) February 11, 2021

A shaken Lindsey Graham, on the night of Jan. 6: "All I can say is count me out, enough is enough."



Graham, Feb. 10: https://t.co/l8WNQFazbf — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 11, 2021

I can't get this out of my head: in his zeal to whitewash Trump, Lindsey Graham slimes the brave Capitol Police who put their lives on the line to save him and his colleagues. It is so despicably low I am speechless. Almost. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 11, 2021

Friggin' EVERYONE knew about it. Trump publicized it for weeks.



Hell is too good for Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/lDhRmnKbdV — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) February 11, 2021

Is this for real? @LindseyGrahamSC sit down & shut up. Seriously. Do it. https://t.co/7A9DMoeL2u — Regina Marston for Congress CA 42 (@Marston4ca42) February 11, 2021

Lindsey Graham is offensive and absurd. https://t.co/sHRR6ixnus — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) February 11, 2021

Come on Lindsey 🤔 https://t.co/Lv3sWeqKT3 — Robert Randolph (@rrtfb) February 11, 2021

Lindsey Graham led Bill Clinton's impeachment for lying about a blowjob. https://t.co/9so5Li4BSv — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 11, 2021

Whatever Trump has on Lindsey Graham can’t be as damning as what Lindsey Graham is currently doing to Lindsey Graham. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 11, 2021

In the coming months more horrific Trump crap will come out. If you knew how to play chess you would all cut and run and vote to convict and distance yourself from the stink that’s incoming . — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 11, 2021

Whenever I get down because I think of everything I lost these past few years opposing Trump, I just listen to Lindsey Graham for a little bit and it picks me right back up. https://t.co/lKFU3esyDM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2021