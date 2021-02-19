Two Young Florida Women ‘Dressed Up as Grannies’ to Fool Health Officials into Giving Them Vaccine: WATCH

Two young Orange County, Florida women “dressed up as grannies” to try and fool health officials into giving them the vaccine, and it worked at least one time. When they went for their second dose, their ruse was discovered.

WFLA reports: “Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the duo was busted when they tried to get their second shot on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center. ‘We haven’t had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated. We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated. So yesterday we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time, so I don’t know how they escaped the first time but they came (to get) vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses — the whole thing and they probably were in their 20s,’ Pino said.”

The Washington Post adds: “Once the staff noticed the discrepancy with their birthdays listed on their driver’s licenses, the women, 44 and 34, were referred to deputies, who issued trespass warnings against them, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The women, whom The Washington Post is not identifying because they have not been charged, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.”