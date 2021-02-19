AOC Raised $1 Million+ for Freezing, Hungry, Homeless Texans While Ted Cruz Vacationed

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched an ActBlue campaign to help freezing Texans which has hauled in more than $1 million as of last night.

The funds raised by AOC were split between “The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, and Feeding Texas,” organizations “working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond.”

As Bryan Tyler Cohen noted on Twitter: “The Senator from Texas saw a crisis and escaped to the Ritz Carlton in Cancun. Meanwhile, a congresswoman from New York – whom that TX Senator regularly uses as a punching bag – just raised a million dollars for Texans. One party works for you. The other works for themselves.”