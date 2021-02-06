FOX News Cans Trump Propagandist Lou Dobbs

FOX Business has canned its highest-rated host Lou Dobbs after a $2.7 billion defamation suit filed against the network and hosts Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo by voting software company Smartmatic.

The L.A. Times reports: “The company claims the hosts perpetuated lies and disinformation about Smartmatic’s role in the election, damaging its business and reputation. … Dobbs, 75, remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again. In addition to his Fox Business Network program, he occasionally turned up on the Fox News Channel as a commentator.”

CNN reports: “The pro-Trump propaganda bent juiced Dobbs’ ratings. But his far-right programming choices repeatedly caused consternation within the company, a source close to the matter said, and his program was a loss leader for Fox because many advertisers didn’t want to be associated with his content.”