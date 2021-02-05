Cody Rigsby, Navalny’s Doctor, Kamala Harris, Revenge Tour, Todrick’s Bed, Andrew Gillum, Wall Street Bets: HOT LINKS

JENNY CUDD. Capitol insurrectionist who got permission to go on Mexican vacation is now facing five new charges: “Cudd and another Midlander, Eliel Rosa, were initially charged with Class A and B misdemeanors in the week following the Jan. 6 riot. … The new charges, all felonies, are obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.” Background…

KAMALA HARRIS. Vice President casts first tie-breaking vote in Senate: “Vice President Harris cast her first tie-breaking votes early Friday morning helping Senate Democrats pass a budget resolution that greenlights them passing coronavirus relief without GOP support.”

After an all-night session, Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie at 5:30 a.m., approving the Senate budget resolution by a 51-50 vote and paving the way for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to pass without Republican votes next month.pic.twitter.com/9dGoaYZD9a — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 5, 2021

REVENGE TOUR. Trump is planning on touring the country to get revenge on his GOP opponents. “People familiar with the plans said Trump wants to target the 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment last month, as well as any Republican senators who speak out against him at next week’s trial.”

THE SAG AWARDS. The nominations have arrived. Thoughts?

I WOKE UP LIKE THIS. Todrick Hall shows off his ridiculously massive custom Louis Vuitton bed.

ARMIE HAMMER SOURCE. Armie is not a cannibal.

GQ. How Andrew Gillum’s marriage survived a night of scandal.

WALLSTREET BETS. The GameStop Redditors are squabbling over movie deals: “Late on Wednesday, a moderator of the popular Reddit message board WallStreetBets posted several screenshots on the chat app Discord. They showed that other moderators had quietly started talking among themselves about landing a movie deal. ‘What’s our cut?’ one of the moderators had asked in a Discord chat, according to the screenshots.”

VACCINE ROLLOUT. Johnson + Johnson asks FDA for emergency approval: “The drugmaker’s application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its 29 January report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial. J&J’s single-shot vaccine could increase supply and simplify the US immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.”

PRECINCT. Los Angeles gay bar launches GoFundMe to stay afloat.

DAVID HOGG. March For Our Lives co-founder to launch pillow company to compete with Mike Lindell‘s MyPillow.

We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking as so on — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

ALEXEI NAVALNY. Russian doctor who treated Navalny for poisoning is now dead: “Sergey Maximishin, who was the deputy chief physician of the Omsk emergency hospital, ‘suddenly’ died at the age of 55, according to a statement released by the hospital.”

CODY RIGSBY. Peloton ‘King of Quarantine‘ instructor has COVID. “Cody took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 4) to explain that he’s currently battling with COVID-19 and he is cancelling his classes this week and next week. ‘Hi friends. It’s me. It’s been a while. I know you’ve been asking yourself where is this b–ch and unfortunately I’ve been dealing with COVID-19 for the past two weeks. I have never been more sick in my life. It is a very real, real virus,’ Cody said in his video post.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

NO FLY ZONE. Mike Pence is launching a podcast: “The former vice president will launch a podcast in the coming months hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization dating back to the1960s. Pence will join YAF as the group’s first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar, and is expected to become a regular member of its campus lecture circuit once it is safe to resume such events, which have been halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

PRAY AWAY OF THE DAY. Mildew. “And you know what I did? Instead of taking something and cleaning it off and repainting or something? I took Deuteronomy 28 and read it: ‘Mildew, you are a curse.’ Then I turned over to Galatians 3:13: ‘I’m redeemed from you!’ And I spoke to mildew and cursed it!”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Cardi B – “Up”.

REINTERPRETATIONS OF THE DAY. Vampire Weekend “2021”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Ace.