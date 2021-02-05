WWE Superstar Comes Out as Transgender

Former WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft came out as transgender on Thursday in an Instagram post.

Wrote Tufts (who wrestled under the name Tyler Reks, debuting in Smackdown in 2010 and last wrestling for WWE in 2012): “This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do. I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”

CNN reports: “Before retiring in 2014, the former WWE superstar was intimidating opponents in TV events like ‘Raw,’ ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Wrestlemania.’ Her signature move? The ‘Burning Hammer.’ Videos abound on the Internet of Tuft wrapping her opponents’ bodies around her neck, taking a beat and slamming them stomach-down into the canvas.But the days of the ‘burning hammer’ are gone — and since then, Tuft has taken up work as a body builder, fitness instructor, motivational speaker and motorcycle racer. Now, she shared in a news release, she is ready to live her truth as a ‘fun-loving and fabulous female.’ … ‘She has been finally set free and ready to rule her world,’ the release said.”

Tuft gave an interview to Extra‘s Billy Bush in which she broke the news.