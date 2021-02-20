Newsmax Host Attacks Biden’s 12-Year-Old German Shepherd: ‘This Dog Looks Like it’s from the Junkyard’ — WATCH

Greg Kelly, an anchor at the Trump-allied right-wing Newsmax network, attacked Joe and Jill Biden’s 12-year-old dog Champ on Friday night, and even brought in a presidential historian to agree with him.
Said Kelly: “Did you see the dog? I wanted to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this. I remember Buddy, I remember Milly, I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems… I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting. … This dog looks like, I’m sorry, [it’s from]from the junkyard. He doesn’t look well cared for.”
Said Craig Shirley, the historian: “No, not at all. No he looks very dirty and disheveled, very unlike a presidential dog.”
